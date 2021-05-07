$7.46 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to announce $7.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.37 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $27.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.94 billion to $29.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.36. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

VIAC traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.15. 44,263,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,300,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.