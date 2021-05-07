648,298 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 648,298 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,520,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.10% of OceanFirst Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.56 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

