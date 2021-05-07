$60.54 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report $60.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.66 million and the highest is $87.45 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 277.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $159.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $179.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $135.68 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $147.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $554.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

