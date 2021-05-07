$57.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $57.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.03 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $32.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $230.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.82 billion to $238.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $240.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $217.27 billion to $265.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,760,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,786,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $260.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

