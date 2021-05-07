470 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

