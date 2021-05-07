468 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,614,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,099,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

