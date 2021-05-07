3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,292.35

3i Group plc (LON:III)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88) and last traded at GBX 1,226 ($16.02), with a volume of 1267530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,282 ($16.75).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,209.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,143.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

Get 3i Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julia Wilson purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Insiders acquired 900,038 shares of company stock worth $1,028,745,035 over the last quarter.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.