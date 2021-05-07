34,426 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.06% of Nordson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $209.57. The company had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,507. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $153.01 and a twelve month high of $223.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

