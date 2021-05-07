327,200 Shares in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 327,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of ViewRay as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRAY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.14.

VRAY stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

