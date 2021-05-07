$3.43 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. The Gap posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $16.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other The Gap news, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $245,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $257,788.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,440 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,680. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 211,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,916. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

