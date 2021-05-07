$264.32 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce sales of $264.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.50 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $284.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.04 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,022,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,781,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

