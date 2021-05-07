256 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after buying an additional 271,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,913,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $146.53. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.