2,283 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96,569 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $193.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.21. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $193.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

