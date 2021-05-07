224 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

ALL opened at $132.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $132.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

