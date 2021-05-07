$214.76 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce sales of $214.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.92 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $905.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $910.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $989.55 million, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $992.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 959,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,386. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,506,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 981,832 shares of company stock worth $47,893,133.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $289,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.