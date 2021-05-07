20,897 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

EFG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.51. 401,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

