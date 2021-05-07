$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.84 and a 200-day moving average of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $291.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

