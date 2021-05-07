1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

FCCY stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.71. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

