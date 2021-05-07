1,650 Shares in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Acquired by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

