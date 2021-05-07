15,995 Shares in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.48% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

SIMS stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

