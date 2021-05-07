1,547 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after acquiring an additional 151,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $136.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.