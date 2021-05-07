$145.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to announce $145.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $146.34 million. Cree reported sales of $205.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $622.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $627.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $662.02 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $713.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CREE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

CREE stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. Cree has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.36.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cree by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,930 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

