$137.17 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report $137.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.28 million and the highest is $151.23 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $105.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $610.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.96 million to $628.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $930.62 million, with estimates ranging from $927.77 million to $933.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.