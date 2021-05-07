13,314 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 24.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,679. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $146.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

