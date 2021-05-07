13,196 Shares in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of DRIV stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

