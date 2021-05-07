1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €23.40 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.39 ($32.22).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €25.74 ($30.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.70. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 52-week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €24.45 and its 200-day moving average is €21.80.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

