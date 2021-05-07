10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.72. 50,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $203.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 200,832 shares of company stock worth $37,314,619 in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

