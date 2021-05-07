10,684 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $134,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $296,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,831 shares of company stock worth $5,901,125. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.