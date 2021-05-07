1,057 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $254.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average of $238.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

