10,473 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $1,880,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 982.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CROX shares. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,016 shares of company stock worth $13,706,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $106.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

