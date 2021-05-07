1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FLWS stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $436,611.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,507. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

