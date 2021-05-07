$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. 345,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,034,664. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

