$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.23. Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

