$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $578.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $18,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. 2,413,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

