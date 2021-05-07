-$1.03 EPS Expected for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $391.91 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IEA stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 443,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.21 million, a P/E ratio of 204.70 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

