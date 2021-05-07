-$0.66 EPS Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.69). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAPO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of VAPO stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 361,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter worth $368,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

