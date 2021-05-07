$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. Service Co. International reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $82,505,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $54,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,366,000 after purchasing an additional 789,211 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 316,027 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. 700,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,535. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

