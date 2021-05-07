-$0.50 EPS Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,057. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Bio-Path worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

