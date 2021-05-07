$0.36 EPS Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Bruker posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.63. 354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,814. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

