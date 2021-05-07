-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.30). Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.61. 9,390,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,394,629. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

