$0.27 EPS Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. The Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.13. 183,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

