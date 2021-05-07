$0.20 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

