$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of PLAB opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $806.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Photronics by 202.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.