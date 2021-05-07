$0.10 EPS Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.31. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,381.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.95. 202,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

