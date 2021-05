$0.10 EPS Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.31. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,381.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.95. 202,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

