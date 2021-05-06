Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Announces Earnings Results

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Zynga updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.120–0.120 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS.

ZNGA traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,248,549. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,233,429 shares of company stock worth $13,788,721 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.