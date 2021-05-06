Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 11,886 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,769.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,714 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $18,374.08.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $211,734.40.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21.

On Thursday, February 11th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 21,389,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,248,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.