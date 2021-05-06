Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%.

Shares of ZYME traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 880,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,468. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $415,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

