Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post sales of $76.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.20 million and the lowest is $75.91 million. Zovio reported sales of $97.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $309.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $309.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

ZVO has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Zovio stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 111,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,518. Zovio has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $119.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Zovio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 640,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,498 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Zovio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Zovio by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 110,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zovio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.