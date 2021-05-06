ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 54,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $399.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. ZIX has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

