Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shares dropped 8.2% during trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $145.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as low as $113.44 and last traded at $113.60. Approximately 26,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 744,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.16.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average is $137.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.